Leave early to avoid travel delays on Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Automobile Association expects roads to be crowded with travelers ending their Independence Day vacations today. To avoid congestion and delays on the roads, AAA suggests leaving early in the day.

Over the five day holiday travel period, which AAA says ends July 4, it predicted 42 million Americans would travel 50 or more miles by car. That’s the highest prediction of car travelers since AAA began keeping track in 2000.

Marvin Butler traveled to Overland Park, Kansas, from Texas for the holiday weekend. He planned his drive to pass through Dallas at night when there was less traffic. He’ll return later in the week in an attempt to avoid peak holiday travel times.

“Since I left at night the roads were smooth, no problems, no traffic,” he said of his drive to Overland Park.

Butler and other drivers will pay the highest prices ever for gasoline during an Independence Day holiday. AAA says the national average for a gallon of gasoline today is $4.81.