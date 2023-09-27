Leavenworth community rallies around military families ahead of potential government shutdown

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The military town of Leavenworth is preparing for the potential impacts of a government shutdown, which would be felt by service members, federal workers and their families.

“There’s a great need, especially on this north end of our town because we’re considered a food desert,” said resident Iris Arnold. “We service quite a few service members.”

Arnold is in charge of the Leavenworth Mission Community Store downtown. She has been feeding and clothing her neighbors for 13 years.

Every Tuesday, Arnold's staff assembles food boxes to serve about 200 people. On all other days, the attached thrift store is open, which helps subsidize funding to aid in the purchase of more food.

“We’re one of few, if maybe the only one, that give fresh, frozen meats,” Arnold said.

One of the biggest ways the store keeps going is through the Emergency Food Assistance Program. Because of this program, Arnold's crew receives bulk food supplies bi-monthly to keep the pantry stocked.

But, being federal assistance means the services could go away if the government shuts down Oct. 1.

”At this very moment, I'm waiting to see if it’s going to be affected," Arnold said. "If we do not receive those TEFAP (Federal Emergency Food Assistance) food commodities, we will not be able to function without those pallets of food because it comes in bulk. It’s really hard to go to local stores to purchase foods. A lot of times, there’s a limit on what we can purchase."

Should the funding go away, it will affect the people closest to Jack Le Roy.

“I help servicemen who need financial or help with food,” Le Roy said.

As a veteran himself who lives on disability and Social Security benefits, Le Roy understands the importance of a consistent paycheck for service members and federal workers.

He said with the potential of a shutdown looming over a military town, neighbors have started to help each other to prepare.

“We’re gonna need to help a lot more with food and housing, as much as we can,” Le Roy said. “Saturday, I had a lady call me who wants to donate some beds and some couches and stuff, if you need. We’re just doing anything and everything we can to help.”

Arnold has also launched a community fundraiser to collect items like blankets, towels, clothing and fabric. She plans to call on her church congregation for charity, too.

“We will definitely need financial support,” Arnold said.

