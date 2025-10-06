KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

A Leavenworth County cancer survivor is calling for better support services after struggling to find resources during her treatment, highlighting gaps in health care access in the area.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Staci Fouts, Leavenworth County resident and cancer survivor

Staci Fouts was diagnosed with stage three metastatic breast cancer in April 2024.

During her treatment, she kept detailed notebooks tracking every phone call and lead she pursued in search of assistance.

"You're not only fighting your cancer, but you're fighting to find the resources to keep you going," Fouts said. "One foundation kind of almost laughed at me and said, ‘Well, good luck trying to get help on utilities, and the food pantry situation in Leavenworth is critical. There’s hardly anything.’"

Her experience led to a broader question about health care access in the county.

"Why are we a county that is so under-serviced?" Fouts said.

Connie Harmon, executive director of the Leavenworth County Council on Aging, said the area has faced significant health care challenges in recent years.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Connie Harmon, Executive Director of the Leavenworth County Council on Aging

"We've seen an exodus of some primary care physicians and different things in this community over the last five years," Harmon said.

The situation became more challenging when St. Luke's closed its Cushing Hospital in the area in 2020.

"There’s no chemotherapy treatment in the county, so what we do is provide that critical transportation to those essential services that they might need in and around the metro area," Harmon said.

Her organization helps fill gaps through services like meals and transportation, which Fouts eventually found after an extensive search.

Leavenworth County cancer survivor shares her solution to lack of resources she saw

Harmon says volunteers are essential to the work the council does, and volunteers of all ages are always welcome.

"I just met a lot of closed doors. And I'm like, 'I can't be the only one going through this,'" Fouts said.

Now, Fouts has set a new goal for herself and others facing similar challenges.

"I would like to see a support group where we can share our stories and our resources and help people get through this really difficult time," Fouts said.

Fouts wants to kickstart that support group in Leavenworth County to share the resources she's learned, as well as offer emotional support for those in the area.

Staci Fouts Fouts with her family celebrating Christmas in 2024.

"You have to fight back," Fouts said. "And this is what I hope I'm doing. If you think you’re alone, you’re not. You’re really not."

For anyone interested in participating in the support group with Fouts, you can reach her at stacifouts@gmail.com.

