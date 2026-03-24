Leavenworth County judge finds school district HR director not guilty for not reporting bad teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth County District Court judge ruled from the bench Monday that the human resources director in the Leavenworth School District was not guilty of charges that she failed to properly report the actions of a teacher later charged with crimes against students.

In April 2025, prosecutors in Leavenworth charged Amy Sloan and two other district administrators with failing to report suspected abuse/neglect allegations made against former elementary school teacher Jerome Riscovallez.

The charges for failing to report came after prosecutors filed several child sex crimes against Riscovallez.

Riscovallez pleaded no contest to two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child last September. In October, a judge sentenced Riscovallez to 122 months in prison.

Prosecutors originally charged Riscovallez, 55, in February 2025 for incidents that took place between Aug. 1, 2024, and Feb. 25, 2025, while he was a STEM teacher at Henry Leavenworth Elementary School. District officials said he had been placed on leave as of Feb. 14, 2025, before terminating his contract two weeks later.

Riscovallez's charges stemmed from incidents involving six children, all aged 10 and under.

In the cases against Sloan and assistant principals Alyssa O’Neal and Kelsey Stimatze, detectives claimed the district employees' “reckless inaction” allowed Riscovallez to “continue working with children where he was able to exhibit his inappropriate behaviors toward them.”

In February, juries found both O’Neal and Stimatze not guilty at trial.

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