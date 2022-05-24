Leavenworth County prosecutors cite self-defense in not charging wife who admitted killing husband

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office said Tuesday it will not file murder charges against a woman who admitted to killing her husband, citing the woman’s self-defense.

In the notification released Tuesday, county attorney Todd Thompson said his office reviewed the case surrounding the Oct. 16, 2021 shooting death of Eddie Zertuche.

Jamie Zertuche admitted to shooting her husband following a string of gruesome domestic violence incidents both that day and over the course of their marriage.

“Ms. Zertuche relayed to deputies and dispatch her state of mind and fear of being killed, and her belief matched the evidence officers found,” Thompson wrote in the letter. “Further, the evidence found showed that she would have had a reasonable and sincere belief that he would kill her.”

Thompson said the woman caused the death of her husband, but only to defend herself.

“Due to the fact that she was acting in self defense, no charges are warranted, nor will be filed against Ms. Zertuche,” Thompson wrote.

