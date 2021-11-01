Leavenworth deputy locates crashed car down ravine, 1 occupant deceased

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth deputy found a crashed vehicle down a ravine overnight with occupants still inside.

The Leavenworth County deputy noticed damage to a speed limit sign and debris in the roadway on Tonganoxie Road near the entrance to Shenandoah.

Upon further investigation, he located a vehicle down a steep ravine.

Officials believe the driver was headed south when they lost control and went down the embankment.

Rescue crews found a 23-year-old man deceased in the vehicle.

A 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition, and a 24-year-old man was taken by ambulance in critical condition.

All occupants of the vehicle are from Leavenworth County.

The crash is under investigation, and the Leavenworth Police Chief said they are unsure how they'll get the vehicle out at this time.