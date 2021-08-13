Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leavenworth Detention Center on lockdown after inmate dies

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
Federal audit criticizes private detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 16:37:42-04

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center has been on lockdown for 10 days after an inmate died from injuries he suffered in a fight, officials said Friday.

Scott W. Wilson, 39, was kicked, punched and struck with a tray on Aug. 2. He suffered a broken rib and punctured lung and died two days later, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Another inmate, a 28-year-old man, has been identified as a suspect but no charges were filed as of Friday afternoon, The Leavenworth Times reported.

The Leavenworth Detention Center houses pretrial detainees for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ryan Gustin, spokesman for CoreCivic, said in an email that the detention center was placed on lockdown Aug. 3 and the lockdown was still in place Friday.

Detention center officials are working with U.S. Marshals to determine when normal operations will resume, he said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources