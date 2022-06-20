Leavenworth man dies in crash Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man died in a two-vehicle collision at 18312 Eisenhower Road, at around 9:05 p.m. Sunday.

A 2021 Jeep Renegade was traveling eastbound in the 18000 Block Eisenhower Road, about 5.5 miles west of Lansing, Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Jeep went left of the center of the road at high speed and struck a 2012 Suzuki. Both vehicles moved east, before stopping in a ditch north of the road, KHP says.

The driver of the Suzuki, identified as 40-year-old Eric Lee Chappell was pronounced dead. No other serious injuries were reported in the collision.

