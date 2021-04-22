Watch
Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge to headline Camp Leavenworth Festival

Etheridge is two-time Grammy winner
City of Leavenworth
Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge, will headline the Camp Leavenworth Festival.
Melissa Etheridge
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 12:53:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge is coming home.

Etheridge, who is two-time Grammy winner, is headlining the new festival Camp Leavenworth.

She made the announcement in a Twitter video on Thursday.

"I am so excited to make this announcement, I am going back to my hometown," Etheridge said in the video.

In 1992, Etheridge won her first Grammy in the best rock vocal performance in the female category for her song "Ain't it heavy."

Two years later, in 1994, she followed that up winning a Grammy for best female rock vocal performance for the song "Come to my window."

In addition, Etheridge has been nominated for a Grammy 15 times.

Etheridge will peform on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Full details on the festival can be found on its website.

