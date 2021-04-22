Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge to headline Camp Leavenworth Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge is coming home.

Etheridge, who is two-time Grammy winner , is headlining the new festival Camp Leavenworth .

She made the announcement in a Twitter video on Thursday.

Melissa is coming home!! Melissa Etheridge, the iconic GRAMMY & Oscar-winning singer/songwriter will headline Camp Leavenworth, the two-day street festival, on Saturday, September 25, 2021! Get the details about the FREE festival and show at https://t.co/y5QaRfsVpA! @metheridge pic.twitter.com/NX4mBISVfx — City of Leavenworth (@LeavenworthKS) April 22, 2021

"I am so excited to make this announcement, I am going back to my hometown," Etheridge said in the video.

In 1992, Etheridge won her first Grammy in the best rock vocal performance in the female category for her song "Ain't it heavy."

Two years later, in 1994, she followed that up winning a Grammy for best female rock vocal performance for the song "Come to my window."

In addition, Etheridge has been nominated for a Grammy 15 times.

Etheridge will peform on Saturday, Sept. 25.