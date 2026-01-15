KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. She has been following the controversy over CoreCivic's plan to open an ICE facility in a former Leavenworth prison the company owns. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

Flags continue to fly at CoreCivic's Midwest Regional Reception center in Leavenworth as the private prison company pushes forward with plans to open an ICE detention facility, despite community opposition and legal disputes.

Leavenworth prepares to vote on CoreCivic's ICE detention facility proposal

After months of back-and-forth battles and legal challenges, the decision now rests with city officials.

In December, CoreCivic submitted an application for a special use permit to operate the facility.

"That's what we've been trying to get them to do this entire, about a year now," said Erin Adams, secretary of the Carceral Accountability Council, regarding the resubmitted application.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 Erin Adams, Erin Adams, secretary of the Carceral Accountability Council.

The city planning commission and full commission will vote on whether to approve CoreCivic's application.

The decision will come during an ongoing legal fight between the city and CoreCivic continues, with an appeals court case where a judge could potentially rule in the company's favor.

CoreCivic says the facility would create significant economic opportunities for the area.

The company reports strong interest in positions, with more than 5,400 unique applicants submitting nearly 8,100 applications as of January 14.

About 280 employees have already been hired at a starting salary of $28.25 per hour.

"We're working to make MRRC an attractive option to job seekers," said Brian Todd, CoreCivic’s manager of public affairs, said in a statement. "In addition to the competitive starting salary, we offer benefits like health coverage, retirement benefits, and even tuition assistance."

The community remains sharply divided on the proposal.

Jeff Fagan, a Leavenworth resident and corrections officer for over 30 years, strongly supports reopening the facility.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 Jeff Fagan, a Leavenworth resident and corrections officer for about 39 years at Lansing Correctional Facility, previously known as the Kansas State Penitentiary.

"I would love to see it get opened myself," Fagan said. "We need our economy to boost. Economically, this would be a very good thing for the city of Leavenworth."

Fagan pointed to the personal impact on workers already hired, saying his neighbor could lose his job if the facility doesn't open.

He also noted that former colleagues who joined CoreCivic in years prior "made big money real fast."

However, opponents cite serious concerns about CoreCivic's track record.

Adams opposes the facility, saying the company has "a long history of human rights abuses and horrible conditions."

"If they open here, it would not be good for Leavenworth," Adams said. "CoreCivic really does not have a good history whatsoever in this town."

Justin Young, communications director for the Carceral Accountability Council, frames the issue around accountability and human dignity.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 Justin Young, communications director for the Carceral Accountability Council.

"When you have anybody that says that they are above the law or they're acting like they are above standards, it gives angst to everybody," Young said. "This is a human aspect, a human dignity aspect. There's a right and there's a wrong, and the way that things have been in the history of CoreCivic is wrong."

Young sees the local fight as part of a larger national conversation about immigration detention.

"This is not just about Leavenworth," Young said. "We are happy to be at the epicenter because we have a chance to make a change, to have impact and I think a lot could be learned from this situation."

CoreCivic told Henderson in December they submitted the application "in an effort to meet the urgent needs of the federal government."

Both the appeals court decision and first planning commission meeting are expected in February.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—