Leavenworth School District faces additional $1.5 million in cuts amidst budget crisis

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

The Leavenworth Unified School District faces a $3.28 million budget shortfall amidst declining enrollment and “fiscal pressures.”

The issue came up during a Board of Education work session Tuesday.

The presentation from the work session outlines several schools that have enrollment numbers far below their functional capacity.

For instance, the Nettie Hartnett Education Center currently has 47 students enrolled, but a function capacity of 386 students.

The district is subsequently considering multiple options to account for the shortfall, including closing Anthony Elementary and Brewer Elementary.

The estimated annual savings from closing Anthony Elementary is $1.5 million after eliminating approximately 19 full-time employee positions.

Closing Brewer Elementary would mean eliminating approximately 18 full-time employees for an estimated $1.5 million in annual savings.

The work session did not result in any action, but action recommendations are slated for Feb. 9.

