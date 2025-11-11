Leavenworth veteran faces eviction as government shutdown strains her go-to nonprofits

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Krystel Simmons feels like her life is on hold as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continues to impact her life and millions of others across the country.

The veteran isn't a federal employee, but she's struggling because the local nonprofits she relies on are facing their own challenges due to the shutdown.

Her part-time job hours have also been cut significantly over the past month.

"All of these programs are government funded, so if they're not getting funds, they can't help anybody," Simmons said.

Simmons is late on her rent and has been receiving eviction notices from her apartment complex all month.

Her most recent notice instructed her to vacate her apartment Monday.

Wesley Property Management, which oversees her apartment, declined to comment or answer questions Monday.

"I understand," Simmons said. "They need their money. I get it. Like I told them, ‘I can’t give you something I don’t have.’"

Her husband lost his job at the beginning of October, adding to their financial strain.

"I just feel scared and worried," Simmons said.

The current shutdown has left organizations like Catholic Charities in a difficult position.

Local food pantries, like Leavenworth Mission Food Pantry, also are experiencing high demand as more families seek assistance during the ongoing shutdown.

Simmons is a frequent pantry visitor.

"There’s a pantry around the corner that I go to," she said. It was full."

Karen Noel, CEO of Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph branch, said demand for services has skyrocketed while their resources are stretched thin.

"The saddest role within our agency is the person who has to answer every call and say, ‘We’re sorry, our appointments are full for the week,'" Noel said.

Simmons says she was on the other end of a call like that Monday morning.

Noel says food pantry and financial donations are crucial during this time.

Every Monday morning, appointments open for the week.

"We can't keep this up," Noel said. "We are four times over our budge. Within 15 minutes, our appointments fill up for the entire week."

Simmons, who served in the Air Force, said her military training taught her resilience.

She says she was honorably discharged shortly after due to her high-risk pregnancy.

"It taught me how strong I really am because basic training is not for the weak," she laughed.

Despite the challenges, Simmons remains hopeful after seeing how the community rallied to help federal employee Inez Nicholson, who was also facing eviction.

She lives in a strong military town, one gearing up to celebrate Veterans Day, which is the day after she and KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson spoke.

"I'm just trying to have hope," Simmons said. "You do need a village, as they say, to help. And right now, I need that.”

Simmons created a GoFundMe over the weekend in hopes that community members would be willing to help.

