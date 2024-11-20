Leavenworth woman convicted after children suffer frostbite in winter weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson hopes a recent court case involving kids serves as a warning to all parents as temperatures drop this winter.

The case began in January when 57-year-old Debbie Schmidt left six and seven-year-old children she was watching at her Leavenworth home.

According to Thompson, the children got scared and tried to walk to a family member's home, but the temperature was below 10 degrees outside and snow was on the ground.

Both children suffered severe frostbite on their feet.

Schmidt pleaded no contest last week and was convicted of aggravated endangering of a child.

Thompson said laws on leaving children alone vary, but placing a child in a situation where their health is endangered is never okay.

Safe Kids Kansas has a few guidelines on when it's appropriate.

Children under the age of six should never be left alone. According to Safe Kids Kansas, children ages six to nine should only be left alone for short periods.

A huge factor is reaching an adult, and knowing how to use a phone.

It's also important for children to know someone will be on the other end of the line if they're called.

Thompson said that, for the most part, it's not against the law to leave a child alone, but this case shows there are consequences for leaving them in harm's way.

"This case was what I consider a perfect storm," Thompson said. "It was below 10 degrees, it was nighttime, and the person supervising thought someone was going to be coming to supervise the kids and none of that occurred. This case] ticked every box of things that you shouldn’t do.”