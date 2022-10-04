Leavenworth's Daysia Reneau takes national stage on NBC's 'The Voice'

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The first Monday in October was a special night at Leavenworth High School with senior Daysia Reneau taking center stage.

"I never in a million years would have imagined that this would happen for me," Reneau said before her appearance on NBC's The Voice. "My friends and family are here, everyone from across town are here, you're here, I'm just so excited."

She hasn't been singing for very long, recalling how she found her voice performing in her uncle's jazz club.

"Customers would say, 'You should audition for American Idol or The Voice." And I was just like, 'Gosh, maybe I should do it,'" Reneau said.

Madison Plouvier, Reneau's drama teacher, recognized her talent right away.

"I was blown away by her talent, she just has it from the get go," Plouvier said.

On this Monday night, the Leavenworth and a national audience saw and heard that talent, as Reneau sang "Crazy" by Patsy Cline in front of a four-judge panel.

The panel featured John Legend, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani.

Due to NBC restrictions, we cannot include footage from tonight's episode on our website.

You can stream Daysia's appearance on NBC's platform, Peacock.

The show's official Twitter page did promote the Leavenworth native as she advanced out of the blind audition round, joining the team coached by Stefani.

pretty sure #TeamGwen just scored the winner of #TheVoice 😱💕 so thrilled 2 start working with u Daysia !! gx #VoiceBlinds pic.twitter.com/RVoj5OUsdQ — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 4, 2022

It's been a life-changing experience for Reneau.

"I would say confident, not cocky, which is very good," said Maliyah, Reneau's twin sister. "She's still very humble, but this has definitely shown her she can do hard things."

Reneau talked about what being on the show has meant for her.

"Being on the show taught me a lot of confidence and believing in myself, and being able to just go out of my way trusting my own being," she said.

Monday night was a special and memorable one at Leavenworth High School.

"We're here as a community in the tough times and in the good times, and this is one of the good times, and we have to celebrate," said Liz Anstine, a teacher at Leavenworth High School.

You can watch Daysia continue her journey on The Voice on KSHB 41.

