Leawood boy dies from injuries after being struck while riding e-scooter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leawood boy who was struck while riding an e-scooter earlier this month has died from his injuries.

The Leawood Police Department said Duke Ommert died Wednesday at a hospital where he had been receiving treatment after he was struck around 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, near Lee Boulevard and W. 103rd Street.

“As we’ve learned throughout the last two weeks, Duke was a young man with a love of sports, his friends and his family,” the police department said in a release. “Our thoughts and deep condolences are with the Ommert family and friends during this difficult time.”

Duke was in the 4th grade at Brookwood Elementary School.

Principal Kevin Frick sent a letter to school staff Wednesday afternoon. The school and representatives from the Shawne Mission School District have brought in counsellors and social support staff to the school this week to help students and staff navigate Duke’s death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—