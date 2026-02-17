Leawood City Council approves temporarily lowering speed limit on Lee Boulevard to 30 miles per hour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood City Council, after hearing testimony from dozens of residents, voted at their Monday night meeting to temporarily lower the speed limit on a section of Lee Boulevard to 30 miles per hour.

Councilman Alan Sunkel proposed the council lower the speed limit. The speed limit will be lowered on Lee Boulevard from about West 81st Street to West 103 Street. The city will study the effects on safety by lowering the speed limit in that stretch from 35 to 30 miles per hour.

Residents who live and drive along Lee Boulevard from West 81st Street to 103rd Street shared their concerns Sunday with KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne talked Sunday to a Leawood resident about speed limits on Lee Boulevard

Ledonne reported the proposal comes after five pedestrian crashes have happened on Lee Boulevard in the last six years, including a crash that took the life of a 10-year-old boy in October.

Councilman Sunkel told his council colleagues Monday the city can study the impact of lowering the speed limit and see if they need to do more.

