KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability.

Leawood could be changing the speed limit along Lee Boulevard between West 83rd Street and West 103rd Street.

The Leawood Public Works Department will present a review of traffic safety along Lee Boulevard to the City Council on Monday night after neighbors requested a lower speed limit.

According to a traffic study, an average of 3,664 vehicles travel along Lee Boulevard daily between Somerset Drive on the north and West 103rd Street on the south.

It's just as popular with nearby neighbors going for runs, walking with their families or just enjoying nice weather.

Leawood neighbors weigh in on potential speed limit change along Lee Boulevard

"It's part of our dog walking route," said neighbor Colin Weigel. "It's a very busy sidewalk and street. The bike lane is full all year."

With a posted speed limit of 35 mph, Weigel explained it's hard to ignore the traffic.

"There's more of it, and it feels like people are going faster," Weigel said. "Bigger vehicles, more driver inattention."

About 85% of drivers went 40 mph or less for a significant stretch along Lee Boulevard, according to the city's traffic study.

"I always look back and make sure I'm as far over to the side and off the streets as I can be," said neighbor Georgia Beard. "People are on their phones, distracted, and we don't want any accidents."

The Leawood City Council will take up the proposed speed limit change for discussion at Monday night's meeting. The proposal asks city staff for guidance on changing the posted speed limit.

Neighbors walking along the road were in favor of the safety change.

"I think it will definitely do some good," Beard said. "When you see a speed limit sign, you try and obey that and go the limit, so I think it will slow people down."

The proposal comes after five pedestrian crashes have happened on Lee Boulevard in the last six years, including a crash that took the life of a 10-year-old boy in October.

Neighbors hope a lower speed limit reduces crashes and makes the crosswalks safer.

"I think that's a great idea, whether anybody is going to obey it, another thing," Weigel said. "It's scary, not knowing if someone is going to stop [at the crosswalks] or go through it when you're waiting there with your dog or your granddaughter."

City staff notes driver speeds are more influenced by roadway design and comfort level than just the posted speed limit.

The review is part of a much larger effort underway across Leawood to improve safety for all modes of travel.

In December, the Leawood City Council passed an ordinance , known as the 103rd Street Project , that they hope will lead to improvements.

The goal is to reduce 103rd Street, between Pawnee and Sagamore, from four lanes to three — with one travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane to help calm traffic.

Earlier this month, the council passed a new ordinance covering helmet usage for minors on electric or motorized vehicles.

