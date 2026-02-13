Should Leawood lower the speed limit on Lee Boulevard? It’s complicated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leawood officials are set to review whether to lower the speed limit on Lee Boulevard after five pedestrians were struck over the last six years.

On Feb. 16, the Leawood Public Works Department is set to present its review of a public request to lower speed limits on Lee Boulevard during the Leawood City Council meeting.

City officials conducted a traffic study, showing an average of 3,664 vehicles travel along Lee Boulevard daily between Somerset Drive on the north and West 103rd Street on the south.

Outside of a small stretch on the north end of the boulevard and south of West 103rd Street, where the speed limit is 25, the remainder of Lee Boulevard has a speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

The traffic study found that 85% of drivers traveled 40 miles per hour or less for a significant portion of Lee Boulevard between West 83rd Street and West 103rd Street. The study found that, regarding the relationship to the speed limit, most drivers exceeded the speed limit by more miles per hour in the 25 zone than the 35 zone.

City staff note that driver speeds are more influenced by roadway design and comfort level than just the posted speed limit.

Among the options under consideration would be to largely maintain the current 25 miles per hour zones, and then reduce the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour everywhere else along the stretch.

Following their presentation, city staff are asking for the council’s guidance on changing the speed limit.

The review is part of a much larger effort underway across Leawood to improve safety for all modes of travel.

In December, the Leawood City Council passed an ordinance , known as the 103rd Street Project , that they hope will lead to improvements.

The goal is to reduce 103rd Street, between Pawnee and Sagamore, from four lanes to three — with one travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane to help calm traffic.

Earlier this month, the City Council passed a new ordinance covering helmet usage for minors on electric or motorized vehicles.

