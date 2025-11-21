More Leawood pedestrian crashes spark safety concerns beyond 83rd Street

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

Multiple pedestrian crashes in Leawood this week have intensified calls for citywide safety improvements.

The crashes come as the Leawood City Council discussed pedestrian safety additions Monday night, including widening sidewalks as part of an 83rd Street improvement project.

The push for these improvements was heightened by the October death of 10-year-old Duke Ommert, who was hit by a car while riding his e-scooter in Leawood.

Taylor Havens, a mother of three who lives in Leawood, said she was involved in a pedestrian-car crash Tuesday afternoon at Lee Boulevard and West 85th Terrace. Her experience highlights growing concerns that safety issues extend throughout the city.

The Leawood Police Department reported a separate pedestrian accident in south Leawood Wednesday night at West 133rd Street near High Drive. That pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

"It's not if the next incident, it's just when," Havens said.

Havens believes the city's safety focus should expand beyond 83rd Street.

"If they can go past 83rd, I think that would be amazing. I mean, clearly the issues run all the way to 103rd," Havens said.

Ward One Councilmember Alan Sunkel said the city is listening to parents' safety concerns.

"I absolutely do. And while we're talking about 83rd Street, specifically here, we are looking all over the city," Sunkel said.

The city will now work on cost estimates for potential additions to the 83rd Street project, but Sunkel said that construction is unlikely to begin until 2026.

For Havens, the goal is simple: creating a safer environment for children.

"We just want our streets to be safe enough that they can ride their bike to their buddy's house or ride their bike to school," Havens said.

