Leawood Police Department adds Tesla Model Y to fleet of vehicles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood Police Department now has a Tesla Model Y electric vehicle on its fleet of black and white patrol cars.

The department said it began exploring the idea of adding an electric vehicle last year.

"I ended up contacting about 10 agencies from New York to California,” Capt. Kirt Yoder said. “Tesla-Kansas City was great. They were eager to help and answered all our questions.”

The Leawood City Council signed off on the idea last year.

Researched showed that it would cost $4,500 in energy to operate the current Ford Explorer Patrol SUV.

However, a Tesla would cost about $648 in energy costs a year to operate.

The public will be allowed to view the Tesla on July 4 at the Leawood City Park.

