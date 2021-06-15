Leawood selfie museum opens to public Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A selfie museum owned and operated by an Olathe couple will open later this week in Leawood.

Allyson and Matt Cheney invested in Selfie WRLD, a Des Moines-based concept, “due to the economic and job uncertainty ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release.

The museum will feature 14 interactive photo exhibits and costs $20 per hour to visit. The exhibits have photography lighting, camera stands, Bluetooth remotes and four dress rooms, the release stated.

Selfie WRLD KC, 5029 West 117th Street, will hold a grand opening from noon to 8 p.m. Friday.