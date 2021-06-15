Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Leawood selfie museum opens to public Friday

Selfie WRLD KC owned by Olathe couple
items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Thomas Lohnes
<p>The Syrian refugee Anas Modamani takes a selfi photo with his smartphone after the court session over his lawsuit against Facebook at the Landgericht courthouse on February 6, 2017 in Wurzburg, Germany.</p>
Tilting your phone can give away PIN, password to hackers, study warns
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:12:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A selfie museum owned and operated by an Olathe couple will open later this week in Leawood.

Allyson and Matt Cheney invested in Selfie WRLD, a Des Moines-based concept, “due to the economic and job uncertainty ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release.

The museum will feature 14 interactive photo exhibits and costs $20 per hour to visit. The exhibits have photography lighting, camera stands, Bluetooth remotes and four dress rooms, the release stated.

Selfie WRLD KC, 5029 West 117th Street, will hold a grand opening from noon to 8 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!