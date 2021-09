KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old woman has died after being hit by a train Tuesday night in Lawrence.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to the area of Seventh and Maple streets, where the victim was found after being struck.

The woman, identified as Cassandra Rose Anderson, of Lecompton, died at the scene, despite efforts to render aid.

Police said the incident did not appear suspicious.