Lee's Sumit neurologist pleads guilty to false federal tax returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit neurologist pleaded guilty in federal court to false tax returns, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Maria Donato, 55, waived her right to a grand jury indictment and plead guilty before U,S.District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark to a federal indictment that charges her with one count of making a false declaration under penalties of perjury.

Donato owned and operated Forest Park Neurology, LLC, where she practiced as a neurologist from 2012 to 2019.

Donato's patients sometimes paid cash for her services from 2015-2019, but she failed to report the full extent of her cash income on her federal and Missouri tax returns.

She pleaded guilty to failing to report more than $120,000 in cash income in 2017.

Donato is subject to a sentence of up to three years in federal prison without parole.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

