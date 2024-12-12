Lee's Summit Councilman resigned Wednesday, will focus on his health and family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee's Summit City Council Member Fred DeMoro sent a letter Wednesday to the city to inform them of his immediate resignation from his council seat.

“I have truly enjoyed serving as a Fourth District Council member for the City of Lee's Summit. It has been rewarding and fulfilling work,” Councilmember DeMoro said in a statement released Thursday by the city. “Due to recent health setbacks and medical conditions, I have come to understand that my health and my family must take priority.”

DeMoro, who moved to Lee's Summit in 1986, previously served on the city's Charter Review Commission and spent seven years on the city's Planning Commission.

"Throughout his tenure on the City Council, Fred has been a staunch advocate for improving infrastructure, maintaining high standards for public safety, and maintaining the City’s healthy financial reserves,” Mayor Bill Baird said in the statement from the city. “We thank Fred for 13 years of service and commitment to the citizens of Lee’s Summit.”

The City Council determines the process of appointing someone to replace DeMoro on the council until the next regular municipal election.

