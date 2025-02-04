Lee’s Summit family feels closest to their late father, husband while at Chiefs games

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO — It isn’t news that we as Kansas City Chiefs fans are living through an unprecedented, amazing era. A Super Bowl appearance felt only like a dream to fans for a long time, let alone a possible three-peat.

Living through Chiefs' history reminds us of those dedicated fans who are no longer here to cheer on their team. One of those late fans is Dan Ross.

“He was the biggest, he was the loudest,” his daughter Kayla affirmed.

Dan bought his season tickets in 1990, according to his wife Rhonda, and never looked back. His love for the team never wavered through five moves in five different states. His family said he didn’t miss a home opener no matter where they lived. Then the time came to move back home to Missouri.

“We moved back in 2008. He got to go to one season. Then we lost him unexpectedly to an aortic dissection and honestly, at first, devastation. I was like, I can't do this without him,” said Rhonda.

Rhonda told the story of how she didn’t plan to renew the season tickets after Dan’s death. She was surprised to learn her family actually took the slip out of the trash and renewed the tickets for her, so she could continue what Dan loved: attending Chiefs games.

The family didn’t stop there, even throwing a memorial tailgate for Dan, handing out #58 t-shirts. Those were a nod to his favorite player and the jersey he always wore: Derrick Thomas. Rhonda still wears that jersey to this day.

Their fan cave basement, filled with memorabilia collected over the years and the memories of Dan, also has a special seat for him. Kayla was able to get the original seats her parents sat in at Arrowhead when the stadium was renovated.

“It’s probably the closest that you know we can feel to him when we're out there at Arrowhead,” said Dan’s daughter Chelsea.

Chelsea and Kayla grew up in a Chiefs household hundreds of miles away from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. You wouldn’t know that by how loud and proud they cheer — something Rhonda said they inherited from their dad.

“If [the Chiefs]are losing or we're not having a good season, they're not happy. And I'm like, oh my gosh, your father is right here with me,” Rhonda explained.

“We wore it proud. The devastation of the losses were definitely hard. I, at a young age, was losing years off my life. Of the games that we would lose, just constant on edge,” said daughter Kayla.

Now, being a Chiefs fan is a family affair. The girls have bought their own season tickets next to Mom, the same section where Dan sat. They never miss a home game and make sure to make as many playoff games as possible. They’ll even travel to one away game a season.

For the Ross’, this is the best way to remember him and honor his legacy as a true Chiefs fan. Their emotions every Super Bowl are mixed with excitement and a reminder to enjoy it while you can. Something they know Dan would be doing.

“He would be having the best time. And I would love to know his thoughts on all the ref talk with what's going on online,” said Kayla.

“He would just, he'd be loving it. He would be loving every single second of this,” said Chelsea.

“I just got to remember he's got the best seat in the house right now. So he's seeing it all. He's just not getting to experience it with me,” said Rhonda.

Dan and Rhonda Ross in their season ticket seats.

