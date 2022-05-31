Lee’s Summit family makes Memorial Day dignified family tradition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While hand in hand, generations of the Warren family made it a priority on Memorial Day to remember those who died while serving our country.

“I’ve been doing this with my mom since I was young,” Christopher Warren said. “We come to pay our respects to them and let them know we haven’t forgotten you."

The Warren family say they do it every year, remembering many family members including those who served in the U.S. military.

They do so by visiting nearly a dozen gravesides and sometimes even crossing state lines to do so.

“[We] visit many, many grave sites,” Tara Warren said. “It’s important to learn about your family members and where everybody came from.”

At each site, the family placed their special touch of deserved dignity for those who stepped up.

“My oldest brother Russell was in the Korean War, and then [I had] a younger brother who was in the Vietnam War,” Vesta Warren said. “He still doesn’t like to talk about that.”

But the Warrens will talk about them.

“I’m trying to make sure my family picks up the tradition and carries it on,” Chris Warren said. “They are not here, but they are here, so I can do this with them and be with them.”

The family does so by reflecting with others who also took the time to remember those who came before them.

“We are all the same, at the cemetery you can see young and old and different races," Chris Warren said. "All these different things, people loving and caring about their loved ones in this world and that’s what things should really be about."

