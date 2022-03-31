Lee's Summit family searching for heroes who saved loved one's life on Interstate 70

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit family is putting out a call to find the people who saved their loved one’s life.

On March 24, Steve Smith was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 when he suddenly suffered a seizure. The family says four drivers sharing the road came to help him.

“You mean the world to our family whether or not you know it,” Linda Smith, Steve Smith's wife said. “I don’t know if I will ever find them because I’m not sure they are humans. I’m pretty sure they may be angels.”

Smith recalls the night of the 24th. She was waiting for her husband to get back from work so they could go out for their 32nd wedding anniversary dinner.

When he never came, she picked up the phone.

“A paramedic answered the phone and asked me who I was," Lisa Smith said. "And [they] told me he had been in an accident, that he had had a seizure while driving."

According to emergency medical technicians on scene, a nearby driver called 911 when she saw Steve Smith’s car start to sway.

But it is what happened next that replays in Linda Smith’s mind over and over.

“Three cars surrounded him and just basically stayed with him while his car coasted until it came to a stop when his tire burst," she said.

It was a split-second decision, confirmed by the Independence Police Department, that gave Steve Smith the chance to fight for his life.

“He went onto be diagnosed with a brain tumor which was thankfully removed on Tuesday," Linda Smith said. "And we would just like to properly thank them."

Thursday marks one week since the search for their “angels on wheels” took off.

While it is hard to know if a reunion is in the horizon, Smith hopes their story will nonetheless serve as a positive reminder to the community.

“I want people to understand there's many more good people than there are bad," Smith said. "And we do have just incredible things that happen in life, that’s because of people that go out of their way to be kind."

