Lee's Summit fire crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Newco Manufacturing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at Newco Manufacturing on Wednesday.

Fire crews first responded to the blaze about 11:09 a.m.

A caller told the department there was a fire in the paint room of the 15,000-square-foot business.

On arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the building; an evacuation was already underway.

No injuries were reported. A two-alarm response was called for additional personnel and equipment, including Kansas City, Missouri, crews.

Due to heavy fire conditions and a partial roof collapse, fire crews initially used a defensive attack from the outside of the building.

Firefighters later entered the building to work the fire before it was extinguished around 3 p.m.

No word on what caused the blaze.

The fire department asked the public to avoid the area of SW Jefferson Street and SW Scherer Road while crews were on scene.

