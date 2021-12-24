Lee's Summit Fire Department responding to fire at pool store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 6:32 p.m. | The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports that Highway 50 has reopened . However, smoky conditions continue to reduce visibility in the area. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling near this interchange.

EARLIER | The Lee's Summit Fire Department is responding to a fire at 401 southeast Oldham Parkway.

The building on fire is a pool store called The Water Hole.

Smoke from the fire has traveled to Highway 50 and Missouri Route 291 slowing traffic, according Kansas City Scout camera footage.

"Multiple callers passing by on 50 Highway reported smoke and fire coming from the back of the pool supply business," a LSFD release said. "When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the building."

The release also said that, because of the decreased visibility, Highway 50 is being closed between the east and west junctions of Missouri Route 291 and LSFD asked the public to avoid the area.

"Kansas City Fire Department Haz-Mat and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources have been contacted to respond and assist with monitoring for any additional hazards," the release said.

There are no reported injuries related to the fire.

This is a developing story.

