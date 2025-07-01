Lee's Summit food banks face increased demand as food prices rise

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Food banks in Lee's Summit are experiencing a significant increase in demand while donations decrease as food prices continue to climb across the country.

The USDA predicts prices for food-at-home to increase 2.2% this year, creating a challenging situation for both families and the organizations that help feed them.

"This year, within the first quarter, we had an increase of 400 clients," said Megan Salerno of Lee's Summit Social Services.

Coldwater of Lee's Summit is seeing similar trends.

"We've seen... probably a 44% increase," said Monte Stull, Community Director at Coldwater.

Both food banks say summer typically brings higher demand, but this year feels different.

"When school gets out, I think families are getting their kids are home. For the most part, when kids are at home, they get bored, they eat," Stull said.

Plus, the financial strain on families intensifies during warmer months.

"When summer months hit, there's increased utility costs. The electric bills go up way more. So it's already showing in their budgets, the pinch," Salerno said.

While client numbers are rising, donations aren't keeping pace with demand. Lee's Summit Social Services has had to make repeated appeals for help.

"We've put out, I believe this year alone, six or seven different calls for food and I don't think that I've seen it that frequently in the past nine years," Salerno said. "We also don't want to make so many frequent requests, because then it doesn't seem as impactful."

Food drives typically occur around holidays rather than summer months. To bridge the gap, Coldwater sources much of its food through grocery recovery programs, collecting items approaching their best-by dates from grocery store partners.

"A lot of it's frozen food, produce, some dairy stuff like that that would actually end up in the trash. And so these department stores and stuff like that, they have been challenged to not throw it in the trash and give it to people that could really, really need it," Stull said.

Stull said those who normally can afford to donate to food banks are just as affected by rising costs as those who use food banks.

"We just hope that the people who who aren't struggling as bad as some others, are mindful and think about giving," Stull said.

Stull also expressed concern about potential changes to SNAP benefits, noting that if these benefits are reduced, many families will have no choice but to rely on food banks.

Those wanting to help can donate non-perishable items directly to local food banks or contribute monetarily. After one recent call for donations, Lee's Summit Social Services received a DoorDash delivery of 35 jars of jam for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches within hours.

Several food drives are planned for later in the year, which will provide much-needed support for these organizations around the holidays. One is Feed Lee's Summit, formerly Empty Bowls that is on November 14. Tickets go on sale in August.