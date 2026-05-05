Lockdown lifted at Lee's Summit High School following threat

UPDATE: 8:57a.m. | The Lee's Summit School District says the lockdown has been lifted. Law enforcement and school officials determined there is no credible threat.

Lee's Summit High School is in full lockdown following a threat Tuesday morning.

Lee's Summit police say the district received a phone threat about 7:30 a.m.

Officers are going through the school room by room.

During the full lockdown, students remain in their classrooms or the closest safe location.

The district sent a letter notifying parents of the incident.

This is the second threat at a a Lee's Summit school this week.

Police say a similar threat was reported at Mason Elementary School Monday.

That threat was determined to not be credible.

