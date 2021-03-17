Lee's Summit home catches fire following lightning strike Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit home caught fire Wednesday morning following a lightning strike.

According to the Lee's Summit Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 900 block of southwest Perth Shire Drive shortly after 5 a.m.

Firefighters responded to a hazard check of a light switch due to the lightning strike.

The caller later reported smelling smoke and the incident was upgraded. When the department arrived on scene nothing was visible to firefighters.

An investigation later revealed the fire started in the attic of the home.

Everyone inside the home was safely evacuated.

