KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire in the 900 block of SW Sara Circle.

Firefighters say the garage of the single-family residence was on fire when they arrived shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The fire spread to the attic of the home and a car in the driveway.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in the garage and had the fire under control a short time later.

All of the people inside the home got out safely.