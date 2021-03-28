Menu

Lee's Summit home damaged in Sunday morning fire

Lee's Summit Fire Department
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 28, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit home was heavily damaged following a fire Sunday morning in the 1000 block of SE Bordner Drive.

The Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to the fire at 7:45 a.m. where smoke and fire was visible from the home.

Firefighters entered the home and found the fire, which started in the kitchen, had burned through the second floor and into the attic.

The fire damaged the kitchen, dining room, second floor bedroom and a portion of the attic.

No one was inside the home during the fire, however two cats were rescued from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

