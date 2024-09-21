Lee's Summit Housing Authority 3 years behind in tax filings, says they are also under HUD investigation

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — At their monthly board meeting, the Lee's Summit Housing Authority (LSHA) stated they are in the middle of an investigation spearheaded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

"They had enough complaints to warrant an investigation," said Lisa Dickerson, executive director of the housing authority. "I don't know what happened in March 2019 but they want to start there."

Dickerson joined the agency in November 2023. She said the actions of previous staff are the reason for HUD's involvement.

KSHB 41 reported last month on the executive director's claims that previous staff destroyed documentation.

When KSHB 41 reached out to HUD in August, the department said they received complaints about the LSHA but weren't investigating the agency.

Following the comments at the board meeting from Dickerson, we asked HUD again to confirm any ongoing investigations.

"HUD takes fair housing matters very seriously, working each and every day to enforce the Fair Housing Act and root out discrimination in housing. HUD does not comment on whether reviews or investigations are underway." Department of Housing and Urban Development Spokesperson

They aren't the only federal agency that might be taking a closer look at the housing authority.

KSHB 41

Dickerson said during the meeting, they received a letter from the IRS for three years of unfiled tax returns.

KSHB 41 requested that letter from the agency's attorney.

"We have lost our tax [exemption] behind it," she said. "When we tried to use our tax-exempt they said we were no longer...my former deputy said it had been taken away from us."

Lee's Summit Councilman Fred DeMoro questioned who's been handling the 1099 forms for the agency.

LSHA Board Chairman John Hightower Jr. said they will have to find out.

While some residents showed up with complaints about the upkeep of the properties, they also expressed they want the board to find out who is accountable for these issues.

"This didn't happen overnight and I'm sure it's not going to be fixed overnight but I'm asking, where was the board when the taxes weren't done? You all don't keep up with that kind of stuff?" a resident said.

According to the executive director, HUD will be conducting an on-site visit in the next couple of months.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including neighborhoods in Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission.


