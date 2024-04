KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man.

John C. Jackson was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of NE Kingwood Place.

He left his residence in a silver 2012 Ford Focus, with Missouri license "ZA3-Y3C."

He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, light-colored pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jackson should call 911.