Lee's Summit Macy's will close in early 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Macy's store in the Summit Fair shopping mall in Lee's Summit, Missouri, will close its doors in early 2022.

According to a spokesperson from Macy's, the closure of the store is part of a strategy the company announced in early 2020.

The spokesperson said that Summit Fair Macy's employees have already been told about the closure, and regular, non-seasonal employees, who could not be placed at a nearby Macy's location, will be eligible for severance.

"The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Summit Fair is grateful to have served our customers and the community during the past 13 years and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Oak Park Mall and Macy’s Town Center Plaza," the spokesperson said. "A clearance sale will begin in January and run for approximately 8-12 weeks."