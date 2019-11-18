KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed his cousin Saturday at an Independence restaurant.

Police were called to the Thai Spice restaurant off Valley View Parkway shortly before 7:30 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Wasinee Sankra, dead on the floor of the kitchen from a gunshot to the head.

After speaking with witnesses in the restaurant, police arrested Pornthep Phonjaroen, 25, at the restaurant.

On Monday, Jackson County prosecutors charged Phonjaroen with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Phonjaroen admitted to detectives that he had shot his cousin. When asked why, Phonjaroen told detectives he was upset with his cousin’s work habits.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond.