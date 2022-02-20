Watch
Lee's Summit man dead in Saturday night fatal collision

Posted at 11:34 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 12:34:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man died after a fatal collision Saturday night in Harrisonville, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on Missouri 7 Highway and Walker Road, when a pedestrian walked into the path of the vehicle.

The victim in the crash was identified as 44-year-old Micah Rogers of Lee's Summit, Missouri, according to crash records.

Rogers was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

