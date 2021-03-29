Lee's Summit man faces DWI charges for deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man is facing felony charges for causing a fatal crash while driving intoxicated.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 34-year-old Joseph A. Cook faces a charge of DWI - death of another not a passenger, which is a Class B felony.

He could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

The fatal crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 6 on U.S. 50 near Colbern Road.

Court documents state a driver was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

The crash killed Kevin Daniels, who was in the vehicle that was struck.

First responders reported Cook smelled of alcohol, was coming from a bar and had slurred speech, according to court documents. A blood alcohol level of .261 was recorded.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries at the time.

Prosecutors requested a $25,000 bond for Cook.

