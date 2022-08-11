Lee’s Summit man sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbing 4 banks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole for robbing four banks in a span of two weeks.

Joseph P. Hall, 33, pled guilty to two counts of bank robbery in January.

According to court documents, the robberies took place at a Bank of America in Raytown and a Great Southern Bank in Lee's Summit. Hall took $7,025 from the Bank of America on June 2, 2021, and $4,080 from the Great Southern Bank on June 3, 2021.

In each of the four bank robberies, Hall threatened to kill or shoot tellers unless they complied with his demands. He stole $21,000 in total.

Hall was caught two days after the fourth robbery after law enforcement received an anonymous tip he was at a hotel in Independence and was armed.

When police knocked on the door of Hall’s hotel room, he immediately barricaded himself inside the room for 2 1/2 hours. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

In addition to the four felony convictions for robbery, Hall's record includes two felony convictions for burglary and a felony conviction for breaking into a church and stealing more than $500 in property.

