Lee's Summit middle school students protest alleged 'discipline issues' by administration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Pleasant Lea Middle School, in the Lee's Summit R-7 School District, protested during school Friday due to alleged "discipline issues" by the school after a student allegedly used a racial slur.

A spokesperson for the district told KSHB 41 News that a portion of the student body chose not to attend class and created a "disruption in the hallways of the school."

"The students marched through the halls, and then briefly left the building without leaving campus," Katy Bergen, executive director of public relations for the district, said. "The district responded by creating an opportunity for students to express themselves safely in the gym. Students in the gym were kept safe and supervised while they shared concerns before returning to class."

The protest was in response to information and rumors shared on social media by students about "discipline issues" by the school administration to an incident earlier this week where a student used a racial slur.

"Racial slurs, profane language and other forms of harassment are strictly prohibited in LSR7 and prompt disciplinary action," Bergen said.