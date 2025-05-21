Lee's Summit, Missouri, theater community reeling after sudden loss of beloved director

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee's Summit and Kansas City metro theater community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Director and teacher Brad Rackers passed away suddenly on Saturday.

Since then, hundreds of people in the metro area have been sharing stories of love and support.

From current students, fellow theater educators and co-founders of the Summit Theatre Group (STG), Rackers taught hundreds of aspiring actors in Lee's Summit.

"He just made theater a really welcoming space," Lee's Summit West high school graduate Gretchen Isbell said.

"He just really pushed us to do our best," said Gracie Heath, a former student and colleague.

"He just affected everyone he met," STG president Becca Stabno said.

Racker's students and faculty family hosted a memorial at Lee's Summit West High School in the theater, just days after graduation.

"He loved unicorns, so the whole front of the stage was filled with flowers and gifts," Charlee Gher, a graduate, said. "There were so many unicorns and just so much love being together."

Rackers passed away Saturday at age 43 from diabetic health complications.

"While Brad still enjoyed being on stage with his Summit Theatre Group family, his life revolved around his students," Brad's mother, Carol Rackers, said. "He often said he was one of the lucky people that enjoyed going to work everyday."

Social media has been flooded with theater kids sharing their favorite memories.

"He would feel very loved," Heath said. "He wasn't ever a man to say 'I love you' very much, but he did say it on occasion. I think this may be one of those occasions."

Rackers' love for the theater extended beyond the walls of the high school. He helped establish a community theater group, Summit Theatre Group.

Rackers helped everyone share the spotlight.

Stabno explained STG will continue with shows in honor of Rackers life and legacy.

"It's going to be hard, because this was not what we thought it was going to look like," Stabno said. "But all of us know we can't stop doing what we do just because Brad's not here anymore. If we did, he would haunt us because he worked so hard to make all of these things happen."

The theater may have lost a light, but Rackers presence will keep shining.

"I think we're going to be carrying him with us through every production, every company, every school," Gher said. "The actors and the technicians, what we are, is truly just because of him."

STG and the theater community has set up a scholarship fund to help young actors chase their college dreams. All donations made toward STG will go toward the established fund.

The Lee's Summit School District released a statement following Racker's passing.

"Brad Rackers was a dedicated educator who made an impact at Lee’s Summit West and beyond through his work throughout LSR7 and in the Greater Kansas City community. This loss is felt deeply by the entire LSR7 community, his work to make his classroom a supportive space made a lasting impact. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. This is truly a sad moment for LSR7."

