Lee's Summit Municipal Court to go virtual Wednesday, Thursday

Posted at 3:04 PM, Feb 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee's Summit Municipal Court will hold dockets virtually on Wednesday and Thursday due to inclement weather.

"Due to impending weather, the Lee’s Summit Municipal Division 243/263 will be closed to the public and handling all court business virtually Feb. 2 and Feb. 3. All Feb. 3 municipal court hearings, including domestic violence cases, will be held virtually," the city said in a release.

More information and access to the online docket can be found on the Lee's Summit website.

Those with questions can contact LScourt@cityofls.net.

