KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Lee's Summit. Share your story idea with Claire .

—

After Let's Talk Lee's Summit, a Lee's Summit School District parent contacted me with concerns about the security of school-issued Chromebooks, claiming students can access sites and programs they shouldn't be able to, including social media platforms like Snapchat.

Lee’s Summit parent raises concerns about Chromebook security in schools

I reached out to the Lee's Summit R-7 School District to learn more about their digital safety measures and policies.

The district told me it has a Child Internet Protection Act compliant content filter on Chromebooks to monitor and filter out adult content and social media sites, among others. The district also maintains content filter logs on the devices for student's Google Suites.

Since students receive Chromebooks starting in kindergarten, that's also when they begin receiving digital literacy education. Parents can monitor their student's device usage from home and must acknowledge they have read the student handbook rules about technology use.

When it comes to consequences for accessing unapproved content, the district investigates reports on a case-by-case basis. There's a process that happens behind the scenes to determine how a student may have accessed inappropriate content and whether there was a deliberate act to bypass or disable content filters.

This parent likely isn't the only one with concerns about Chromebooks or school-issued devices. If you have an experience you want to share or questions about this topic, you can reach me directly at claire.bradshaw@kshb.com .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—