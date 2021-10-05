Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation installs sign language signs in popular parks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee's Summit parks and playgrounds have some new signage.

As part of Girl Scout Troop's 3642 Silver Award project, Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation installed American Sign Language signs in their popular parks.

"These signs allow for children to learn sign language and increase inclusivity with American Sign Language (ASL) users through communication in parks and playgrounds," a LSPR news release said.

The signs displays easy to learn ASL phrases and the American Manual Alphabet.

The Silver Award is one of the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette can receive, and the project should offer a long-term impact in their community.

“I am so impressed with my troop,” Jessica Bobal, Girl Scout Troop 3642 leader, said in the release. “They have received the highest reward during the pandemic. They all stuck to the project and I am very proud of their efforts.”