KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | Donald Hendrick was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Lee's Summit Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 87-year-old man.

Donald L. Hendrick was last seen in Lee's Summit Thursday, according to a social media post from the department.

Hendrick was wearing a brown, button-up shirt and blue jeans, and he drives a 2013 olive green Fiat convertible.

Anyone who has information on Hendrick is asked to call 911 or LSPD at 816-969-7390.