Lee's Summit Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a missing 86-year-old man.

Robert E. Green was last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a medical building at 3490 N.E. Ralph Powell Road in Lee's Summit.

Green, who suffers from dementia, was waiting in his vehicle while a family member was inside a medical building.

He and his vehicle were gone when the family member returned, police said.

Green is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He has white hair with a light complexion and brown eyes.

Green wore a blue and white checked shirt and black pants. He wears glasses.

Green drives a silver 2017 BMW SUV with Missouri license plate number TC3H6D.

Police do not know which direction Green drove when he left the medical center parking lot.

Anyone with information about Robert E. Green should call 911.

