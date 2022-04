KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee's Summit police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Interstate 470 at Lakewood Boulevard on Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance along I-470 at around 9:10 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a victim dead inside a vehicle along the highway just north of Lakewood Boulevard.

The shooting closed all the northbound lanes for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.