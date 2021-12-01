Lee's Summit police issue silver alert for missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department issued a silver alert Wednesday morning for a missing woman.

Andrea L. Pankey, 54, was last seen early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Southwest Pryor Road.

Pankey is a dementia patient and left her home on foot.

She is described as 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds with pigtail braids that tie together in the back. She was wearing a red and white tie-dyed Dr. Pepper shirt and purple pants when she left.

Anyone who sees Pankey should call 911 or LSPD at 816-969-7390.